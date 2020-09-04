Appointment of Ravi Liyanage as Chief Executive Officer at Janashakthi Insurance PLC

Leading Sri Lankan insurer, Janashakthi Insurance PLC announced the appointment of Ravi Liyanage as the company’s Director / Chief Executive Officer with effect from 16th of November 2020.

“It is my great pleasure to welcome Ravi Liyanage to Janashakthi Life as the Chief Executive Officer of Janashakthi Insurance PLC. I am confident that Ravi’s wide experience, skill sets and interests will further strengthen our business strategies to drive innovation and business growth” said Prakash Schaffter, Chairman of Janashakthi Insurance PLC.

Ravi brings years of knowledge to the company with his experience in senior management roles across industries including Insurance, Finance, Retail, Manufacturing, Automotive and Lubricants. Further, he has held several Directorships in reputed Financial entities. He also served Janashakthi Insurance PLC from 2003 to 2011 where he played a key role in driving business growth in Marketing, Branch Operations, Sales and Distribution and as a Board Director of Janashakthi Finance from 2006 to 2009.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Colombo and two Postgraduate degrees; Postgraduate Diploma in Marketing, from the Chartered Institute of Marketing – UK and Master of Business Administration in General Management from the University of Sri Jayewardenepura. He is also a Certified Management Accountant (CMA) from CMA (Australia) and a fellow of the Life Underwriting Training Council of USA. He has been awarded with many global and local accolades including Asian Brand Leadership Award from Brand Asia Congress, Marketer of the Year Award from the Chartered Institute of Marketing -UK, Global Brand Leadership Award from Global Brand Congress and Brand Champion Awards from the Sri Lanka Institute of Marketing.