APIIT ties up with Deakin University to offer ‘world-class’ degrees

Deakin University, Australia and Asia Pacific Institute of Information Technology (APIIT) Sri Lanka have partnered to offer a unique pathway which provides students enrolling at APIIT Sri Lanka the option of transferring to Deakin University in Australia after the first year of study at APIIT to complete the Deakin University Bachelor of IT and Bachelor of Commerce degree programmes.

Head, School of Computing, APIIT Sri Lanka Dr. Priyantha Kumarawadu shared his views on the mutually beneficial partnership saying, “With over 20 years of educational excellence, APIIT is one of the private higher education institutions which delivers the best quality higher education. The partnership with Deakin University, Australia is one of the most attractive academic pathway programmes that APIIT has established recently”.

“Sri Lankan students who are aiming at a world ranked university in Australia can get direct entry to the second year of the undergraduate degree programme at Deakin University after completing the first year at APIIT Sri Lanka. This provides Sri Lankan students the opportunity to stay safe during the post Covid-19 period while engaging in studies without disturbances. We assure you the best start in education in computing and APIIT-Deakin University pathway program will facilitate you to smooth transfer into Deakin University, Australia. We invite you to begin your journey to a world top 1% ranked university here at APIIT”, he added.

Students who have completed the first year of study in the BSc (Hons) Computer Science degree at APIIT Sri Lanka may opt to complete Deakin’s Bachelor of IT degree in one of six majors; Application Development, Cyber Security, Cloud Computing, Games Development, Creative Technologies and Virtual & Augmented Reality.

Those who have completed the first year of study in the BSc (Hons) International Business Management degree at APIIT Sri Lanka may avail themselves of the option of completing Deakin’s Bachelor of Commerce degree in one of seven majors; Finance, Economics, Marketing, Management Information Systems, Accounting, HRM and Management.

“Deakin’s School of Business and Law is ranked in the Top 1% of Business Schools worldwide. We are excited to partner with a reputable international organisation such as APIIT, and one with an excellent brand in Sri Lanka. Through our partnership, we look forward to welcoming APIIT students into the Bachelor of Commerce and the Bachelor of Business degrees at Deakin”, said Professor Alexander Newman, Associate Dean, International, Faculty of Business and Law, Deakin University.

Deakin degrees are world class and on an impressive upward trajectory in global rankings. The latest QS World University Rankings by subject ranked Deakin among the top 1% of universities worldwide (ShanghaiRankings World University Rankings) for 20 study areas, including Business and Management, Computer Science, Communication and Media, Education, Law, Medicine and Nursing. Deakin is ranked in the Top 50 young universities in the world (QS and Times Higher Education top young universities).

“Deakin University, Australia and APIIT Sri Lanka have come together to help mitigate some of the immediate challenges in a post COVID environment. APIIT will offer a pathway to Deakin programmes in Computer Science, Software Engineering and Cyber Security. Sri Lankan students will be able to complete years 1 – 2 at APIIT and transfer to Deakin University with complete credit for prior learning and will also be able to make significant savings while studying at APIIT before they transfer to Deakin University”, said Prof. K Baskaran, Pro Vice Chancellor-International Research Partnerships, Deakin University.

Established in 1999 and having trained over 3,500 graduates in Business, Computing and Law in the past two decades, APIIT is one of the leading private higher education institutes in Sri Lanka.

Head, Business School, APIIT Sri Lanka S. C. Kaluarachchi concluded saying, “The APIIT Business School is proud to partner with Deakin University, to offer Sri Lankan students a pathway to study in Australia. The partnership creates the opportunity to study one year at APIIT and complete the remaining two years at Deakin University, which is invaluable for students to gain world-class education with international exposure. Our dedicated and experienced faculty will prepare students for the standard expected at Deakin University”.