Pillayan questioned over Easter Sunday attacks

Former Eastern Province Chief Minister Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan alias Pillayan was questioned today over the Easter Sunday attacks.

Pillayan appeared before the Police unit of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) on the Easter Sunday attacks today after being summoned to record a statement.

A number of politicians and officials have appeared before the Police unit of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry in the past few days.

Pillayan is currently in remand after being identified as the chief suspect in the murder of former Tamil National Alliance (TNA) MP Joseph Pararajasingham. (Colombo Gazette)