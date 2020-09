A Parliament official has been arrested for soliciting a bribe to clear food supplies.

The Bribery Commission said the official had solicited the bribe to give clearance for fruits supplied to Parliament.

The official had sought a Rs. 60,000 bribe from a supplier to ensure fruits supplied to Parliament are not rejected as unfit for human consumption.

The official was arrested while accepting the bribe.

Further investigations are underway. (Colombo Gazette)