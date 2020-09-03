LPL to launch in November

The much-awaited Lanka Premier League, a franchised based T20 league organized by Sri Lanka Cricket will be officially launched in Sri Lanka early November this year. The tournament is schedule to be played from 14th November to 6th December.

Sri Lanka Cricket signed up with the Innovative Production Group (IPG) to manage and conduct the tournament.

The 23 match League will be played on the 3 international venues of Rangiri Dambulu International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium and Suriyawewa Mahinda Rajapakse International Cricket Stadium. 5 Teams named after the cities of Colombo, Kandy, Galle, Dambulla and Jaffna will participate in the League.

IPG was offered rights for licensing of franchises, broadcasting, production and ground rights of the event.

A local league is welcomed by both players and fans alike as it provide a platform for the players to horn their skills playing alongside top-notch cricketers in the world while provide an opportunity for the local fans to witness some quality cricket on display.