Funds sought from Treasury as SLRC, SLBC, ITN suffer losses

Funds have been sought from the Treasury to make essential payments at Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation (SLRC), Sri Lanka Broadcasting Corporation (SLBC) and independent Television Network (ITN).

The Government said that with the Covid-19 outbreak, the income of SLRC, SLBC and ITN has been decreasing and they have been unable to cover the salaries and essential expenses of these institutions.

Therefore, the Cabinet of Ministers have approved a proposal made by the Minister of Mass Media and Information Keheliya Rambukwella to obtain the provisions for essential recurrent expenditure of those institutions from the General Treasury for a period of 04 months from September to December 2020.

It was also decided by the Cabinet of Ministers that strategic plans should be prepared to increase the income of these institutions and those plans should be implemented expeditiously with the concurrence of the Treasury. (Colombo Gazette)