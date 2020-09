Five suspects have been arrested attempting to smuggle heroin inside coconuts.

The Police said the five suspects had been arrested by the Moragahahena Police at the Pinnaduwa Exit of the Southern Expressway.

According to the Police, the five suspects had in their possession 500g of heroin.

The heroin had been found concealed inside the coconuts.

The five suspects included three males and two females. Further investigations are underway. (Colombo Gazette)