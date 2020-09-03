Embassy confirms one Sri Lankan killed in Abu Dhabi explosion

The Sri Lankan Embassy in Abu Dhabi today confirmed that one Sri Lankan has been killed in an explosion in Abu Dhabi.

An explosion had occurred at a restaurant in Abu Dhabi on Monday, 31 August 2020 and subsequently there was unconfirmed information that two Sri Lankans were victims.

Sri Lanka Embassy officials visited the hospital to verify and confirm information regarding the Sri Lankans of whom one Sri Lankan had lost his life and the other is presently receiving treatment in the ICU in hospital, the Embassy said today.

The Sri Lanka Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Foreign Ministry are in contact with the UAE law enforcement and hospital authorities to provide necessary assistance. (Colombo Gazette)