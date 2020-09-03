Draft 20th Amendment to the Constitution gazetted

The draft 20th Amendment to the Constitution has been gazetted by the Ministry of Justice.

The gazette notice was printed and published today after it had received cabinet approval, the Government said.

A number of key provisions in the 19th Amendment to the Constitution have been repealed.

The draft 20th Amendment gives the President more powers, and also allows dual-citizens to enter Parliament.

Under the 20th Amendment, the minimum age limit for a President has been reduced to 30 from 35, the limit on the number of ministries that was fixed at 30 has been lifted, the President would be allowed to dissolve Parliament in a year and he would also be vested with the powers to remove the Prime Minister.

The 20th Amendment will now be presented to Parliament seeking 2/3rd majority to have it passed. (Colombo Gazette)

Download (PDF, 95KB)