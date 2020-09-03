CIMA launches ‘Hundred & 10%’ – first ever ‘Virtual Career Festival’

CIMA, the world’s leading and largest professional accountancy body launched ‘Hundred & 10%’, CIMA Sri Lanka’s first-ever Virtual Career Festival. The festival is a weeklong event to be held from the 13th – 19th September 2020, featuring global and local industry leaders coming together for a one- of a kind career festival.

Sharing her thoughts on the initiative, Zahara Ansary, ACMA, CGMA, Country Manager for CIMA Sri Lanka said, “The environment has dramatically changed since COVID-19 hit the world and has forced many companies to speed up their digital innovation and transformation. Therefore, especially during times like this, the youth and professionals of today need to build relevant skills that will help them assure their employability. ‘Hundred & 10%’ is the first-ever Virtual Career Festival organised by CIMA, and through this weeklong festival, we want to inspire the next generation of Sri Lankan professionals to go above and beyond in their careers. This festival will fully utilize the power of the digital landscape, whilst providing a platform where industry leaders, both local and global, and individuals across the island can come together for an enriching learning experience.”

The weeklong festival will feature a diverse list of key speakers across different industries covering topics relating to the five skills of the CGMA Competency Framework, namely Technical Skills, Leadership Skills, People Skills, Business Skills, and Digital Skills. Apart from the panel speakers, the festival will also host exciting events including a Hackathon calling out all individuals to register in a 24-hour competition where participants will be tested on their problem solving skills, as well as an Elevator Pitch segment where a selected number of entrepreneurs can pitch their product or business idea to well-known business leaders.

“CIMA focuses on providing a well-rounded education to its students across diverse careers, preparing them for today’s challenges and tomorrow’s opportunities. Using the CGMA Competency Framework as part of our syllabus, we enable students and professionals to get resilient and ready with the insights and skills needed to flourish in a dynamic and rapidly evolving business landscape. Here at CIMA, we work towards supporting the concept of lifelong professional learning and experience,” said Zahara Ansary.

Among the featured business leaders headlining the event are, Zahara Ansary; Melanie Kanaka- FCMA, CGMA, Vice President of CIMA / Head of Finance & Administration, Sri Lanka and Maldives at World Bank; Ajit Gunewardene, Founder & CEO of Bluestone Capital Private Limited; Shiromal Cooray, Managing Director of Jetwing Travels (Private) Ltd; Venkkat Ramanan, FCMA, CGMA, Regional Vice President – Asia Pacific, Association of International Certified Professional Accountants; Imran Furkhan, FCMA, CGMA, CEO – Tresync and Imani Perera, Head of Learning and Development – John Keells Holdings.

For more information on ‘Hundred & 10%’ – CIMA Sri Lanka’s first ever ‘Virtual Career Festival’, please visit https://bit.ly/34LWHp4 or contact Darshatha on 0714 297 866.