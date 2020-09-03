Additional Prosecutors assigned to four High Courts

Additional Prosecutors have been assigned to four High Courts, the Attorney General’s Department said today.

Attorney General Dappula de Livera assigned the Additional Prosecutors to the High Courts in Homagama, Kalutara, Matara, and Negombo.

State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne, the Coordinating Officer of the Attorney General said the Additional Prosecutors were assigned as there are a number of pending cases in these courts.

She said that over 600 cases are pending in each of these High Courts. (Colombo Gazette)