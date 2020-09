Water supply will be disrupted for 18- hours in several parts of Colombo.

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) said water supply was disrupted at 01.00 p.m. today and will continue till 07.00 a.m. tomorrow (03).

The water cut has been imposed in Colombo 12, 13, 14, and 15.

Meanwhile, water will be supplied in low pressure for Colombo 01, 10 and 11. (Colombo Gazette)