Solheim claims MR was ready to let LTTE dominate North  

By Easwaran Rutnam

Then President Mahinda Rajapaksa had sought a summit with LTTE leader Vellupilla Prabakaran at the time both sides were negotiating peace, former Norwegian peace envoy Erik Solheim told Daily Mirror.

In an interview with Daily Mirror Audio, Solheim said that Rajapaksa was also prepared to allow the LTTE to “dominate” the North.

“Mahinda told me he was completely open to having a summit with Prabakaran and that they would agree to the LTTE dominating the North as long as it was within one Sri Lanka,” Solheim said.

Solheim also said that the Norwegians had offered to evacuate civilians in the North using ships during the final stages of the war.

“We made an offer that every civilian and every LTTE cadre be registered, names be taken down and the civilians be moved out by ship to the South or abroad. Prabakaran rejected the offer,” Solheim said.

He also said that India was a firm supporter of the peace process throughout but in 2008 September the Indians started to change their opinion that it should be a military settlement, meaning that the Sri Lankan Government could win the war. (Colombo Gazette)