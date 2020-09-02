Rekindling Ties – George Steuart Health and TIL Healthcare

George Steuart Health today announced their renewed partnership with TIL Healthcare, India, for marketing and distribution of TIL Healthcare products in Sri Lanka.

TIL Healthcare, formerly known as Tablets India Ltd., originally launched with George Steuart in the mid-90s. This renewed partnership will make available, a range of amino acids and probiotics to the market. Bifilac, the pioneer probiotic is also set to be reintroduced to the market through this synergy.

Probiotics are live microorganisms that are intended to have health benefits when consumed or applied to the body. They can help maintain the homeostasis within the gut microbiota, providing a wide range of health benefits. At present, it is a worldwide trend to incorporate probiotics to the daily diet in fermented foods. The benefits of probiotics to the cereal based Sri Lankan diet has also been studied. Bifilac offers a combination of good bacterias and yeast, which is introduced in the intestine intentionally to balance the microbial flora (internal environment) of the intestine.

TIL Healthcare is the international pharmaceutical arm of the Jhaver Group of companies. The group currently has 5 pharmaceutical formulation manufacturing facilities offering various products in Liquids, Capsules, Tablets, Injectables, Soft-gel & Powders. TIL Healthcare exports its products to over 54 countries spread across Asia, Africa, CIS, Central & Latin America and is backed by strong infrastructure and technical personnel.

Mr. Kapil Jhaver, President & Managing Director of TIL Healthcare noted that they are elated to partner with one of the fastest growing companies in Sri Lanka. With their recently commissioned new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility dedicated towards global supplies, he stated that TIL healthcare is committed to further strengthen the partnership with George Steuart Health through new business opportunities.

‘As we celebrate our 185th anniversary this year, we recognize our greatest strength is our people and our partners. I congratulate TIL Healthcare and George Steuart Health and look forward to a fruitful partnership,’ said Dilith Jayaweera, Group Chairman of George Steuart & Company.

George Steuart Health currently boasts a portfolio of pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, cosmodermaceuticals, medical equipment and medical diagnostic devices. ‘The addition of the TIL healthcare products, will further strengthen our basket and broaden our services to the healthcare sector,’ stated Eran Ranasinghe, Executive Director of George Steuart Health.

On the company’s renewed partnership, he commented ‘We are happy to reconnect with our old partners. Although the agencies have drifted apart for a brief period, the companies’ commitment to deliver high quality medication to patients have brought us together once again.’

George Steuart Health is one of Sri Lanka’s premier healthcare and wellness solution providers and is a member of the George Steuart Group; Sri Lanka’s oldest mercantile establishment and a leading diversified conglomerate.