Ranjith and Ashu questioned over Easter attacks

Former Minister of Law and Order Ranjith Madduma Bandara and former United National Party (UNP) MP Ashu Marasinghe appeared before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) appointed to probe the Easter Sunday terror attacks.

The two former Government officials reported to the Police Unit of the PCoI on Easter attacks today.

Several politicians were grilled by the Police Unit of the PCoI on Easter attacks over the last few days.

Former President Maithripala Sirisena was grilled by the commission for over 10- hours on Wednesday (26).

The Commission thereafter recorded a statement from former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe for nearly 04-hours on Monday (31).

A statement was also recorded from Former MP and General- Secretary of the United National Party Akila Viraj Kariyawasam on the same day for nearly 2- hours.

Several other Politicians too have been summoned by the PCoI on Easter attacks over the next few days.

Former Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera, Leader of the Tamil Makkal Viduthalai Puligal Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan alias Pillayan, Minister of Mass Media Keheliya Rambukwella and State Minister Dilum Amunugama have been summoned before the PCoI this month. (Colombo Gazette)