Minor tremors reported again in Kandy

Minor earth tremors were reported in parts of Kandy once again today.

The Geological Survey and Mines Bureau said that the tremors were felt in the Haragama and Anuragama areas in Kandy.

The tremors were recorded at the Mahakanadarawa seismic station.

Deputy Director of the Disaster Management Centre Pradeep Kodippili told the Colombo Gazette that residents of Kandy have informed the Geological Survey and Mines Bureau of an unusually loud noise in the said areas.

The Geological Survey and Mines Bureau has launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the earth tremors.

Minor earth tremors were reported in the Haragama and Digana areas in Kandy on Saturday (29) as well. (Colombo Gazette)