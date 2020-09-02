Landslide warning issued as heavy rain lashes parts of Sri Lanka

A landslide warning has been issued for parts of Sri Lanka following heavy rain.

The National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) issued warnings for the Galle, Kalutara, Kegalle and Ratnapura Districts.

The NBRO issued a Level 1 warning for the Niyagama Divisional Secretariat Division in Galle and surrounding areas, Mathugama, Walallawita, Ingiriya, Agalawatta, Horana and Bulathsinhala Divisional Secretariat Divisions in Kalutara and surrounding areas, Dehiowita and Yatiyanthota Divisional Secretariat Division in Kegalle and surrounding areas and Eheliyagoda Divisional Secretariat Division in Ratnapura and the surrounding areas.

The NBRO also issued a Level 2 warning for the Elpitiya, Nagoda and Baddegama Divisional Secretariat Divisions in Galle and the surrounding areas and the Palindanuwara Divisional Secretariat Division in Kalutara and the surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, the Department of Meteorology, in a notice issued at 12.15 a.m. today said that due to the low level atmospheric disturbances in the vicinity of Sri Lanka the prevailing showery condition is expected to continue during next 18 hours particularly in the high risk districts.

Very heavy rainfalls above 200mm are likely at some places. (Colombo Gazette)