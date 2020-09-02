Japan ready to provide assistance to suit Sri Lanka’s needs

Japan says it is ready to provide assistance to suit Sri Lanka’s needs.

The Ambassador of Japan to Sri Lanka Akira Sugiyama called on Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa at Temple Trees this morning.

“I congratulate you on the victory at the recent election and reappointment as Prime Minister,” Ambassador Sugiyama said. He also handed over two congratulatory letters, from Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe and Yasushi Akashi, Representative of the Government of Japan on Peace-Building, Rehabilitation, and Reconstruction in Sri Lanka.

Ambassador Sugiyama said that Sri Lanka holding elections in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic “clearly shows the strength of democracy in Sri Lanka.”

As the two delegations discussed the new Government’s priorities, Prime Minister Rajapaksa highlighted the need to provide safe drinking water to all Sri Lankans.

The Ambassador informed the Prime Minister of the various sectors that Japan is engaged in, including infrastructure, water, waste water management, agriculture, human resource development and counterterrorism.

“We can provide assistance to suit Sri Lanka’s needs,” the Ambassador said.

Speaking about challenges anticipated in the post COVID-19 months and years, Ambassador Sugiyama said Japan is keen on assisting Sri Lanka uplift its tourism sector once again and to attract Japanese investors to Sri Lanka.

“We look forward to working with the new government to taking the long-standing relations to greater height,” the Ambassador said. Japan remains committed to Sri Lanka’s economic development, he further noted. (Colombo Gazette)