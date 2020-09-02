Hakeem summoned to be questioned over bombings

Former Minister Rauff Hakeem has been summoned before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) appointed to probe the Easter Sunday terror attacks.

Hakeem has been informed to appear before the PCoI’s Police Unit on Friday (04) to record a statement.

Meanwhile, former President’s Secretary Udaya Seneviratne, Prime Minister’s Secretary Saman Ekanayake, former Director of the State Intelligence Service (SIS) Nilantha Jayawardena, and several others have been issued a notice by the Supreme Court.

The Court had issued the notice with regard to petitions filed over the Easter Sunday terror attacks that occurred on 21 April 2019.

Former Minister of Law and Order Ranjith Madduma Bandara and former United National Party (UNP) MP Ashu Marasinghe appeared before the PCoI today.

Several politicians were grilled by the Police Unit of the PCoI on Easter attacks over the last few days.

Former President Maithripala Sirisena, former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, and General- Secretary of the United National Party Akila Viraj Kariyawasam were grilled by the commission on Wednesday (26) and Monday (31) respectively.

Several other Politicians too have been summoned by the PCoI on Easter attacks over the next few days.

Former Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera, Leader of the Tamil Makkal Viduthalai Puligal Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan alias Pillayan, Minister of Mass Media Keheliya Rambukwella and State Minister Dilum Amunugama have been summoned before the PCoI this month. (Colombo Gazette)