Court prevents action against UNP LG members

District returning officers have been instructed to refrain from taking action against a group of United National Party (UNP) Local Government (LG) members.

The Court of Appeal issued the order preventing action against 38 UNP Local Government members.

The district returning officers have been instructed to refrain from taking action until 10 September.

The 38 UNP members are said to have been suspended from the party due to extending support to the Samagi Jana Balawegaya at the General Elections held in August 2020.

The Court of Appeal today issued the order after taking up for consideration the petition filed by the group against the suspension of their UNP membership. (Colombo Gazette)