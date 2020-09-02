Cabinet approves draft of 20th Amendment

Cabinet approved the draft of the 20th Amendment to the Constitution when it was presented at the meeting held today chaired by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Earlier today Attorney General (AG) Dappula de Livera advised the Secretary to the Ministry of Justice that the draft bill of the 20th Amendment to the Constitution does not require holding a referendum in terms of Article 83 of the Constitution.

The AG further said the 20th Amendment may be enacted by Parliament with a 2/3rd majority.

Two weeks ago the cabinet of Ministers approved the abolishing of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution and granted approval to draft the 20th Amendment to the Constitution.

A cabinet sub-committee was later appointed to draft the 20th Amendment. (Colombo Gazette)