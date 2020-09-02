Barista launches “Everyday Great Value” Campaign with New Delectable Dessert Range

Sri Lanka’s largest and most sought after coffee house chain Barista recently launched its “Everyday Great Value” campaign as another part of its initiatives to help boost the post-COVID recovery of the Coffee industry and the Sri Lankan economy as a whole. This time concentrating on giving its customers great value for money and the highest quality products, the campaign focuses on adhering to safety regulations that are now imperative for the industry.

The latest initiative sees Barista’s skilled culinary team opting to create its own cakes, desserts and confectionaries in its own state-of-the-art bakery.

Available at Barista outlets at the World Trade Center, Laksala Thummulla, Bambalapitiya, Staple Street, the latest outlet at the Southern Expressway Service area in Welipenna and the signature outlet Café Mocha, the dessert range also comes in combos with your favourite coffee drinks. For instance customers can choose a Butter, Chocolate Croissant or Blueberry Danish and couple it with a cup of Coffee for just 590 rupees.

“COVID-19 certainly impacted the way we do business and also the way consumers make their purchases. Customers are now more cautious when selecting a café to visit as safety and value for money is their utmost priority. Our latest campaign focuses on safety, cleanliness, the highest quality and providing our customers with value for the money they spend”, said Barista’s General Manager Dilupa Pathirana.

During the lockdown period the management and staff of Barista came together to create a strategy that would benefit all stakeholders once they were allowed to reopen. In a step by step approach Barista has been rolling out this plan with opening selected outlets that adhere to health and safety regulations stringently, opening strategic new outlets in preparation for tourist influxes and introducing new value additions to the cafes offerings.

The new dessert range is also available on UberEats which you can enjoy from the comfort of your own home.