Three Russian ships arrive at Hambantota Port

Three Russian ships, including two military ships, arrived at the Hambantota Port.

The Navy media unit said that two anti-submarine ships of the Russian Federation namely Admiral ‘Tribuc’ and Admiral ‘Vinogradov’ and a maritime tanker ‘Boris Butoma’ arrived at the port of Hambantota.

The Russian ships has arrived in Hambantota for replenishment and crew rest, the Navy said.

The Navy said that the activities of the three ships at the port have been limited owing to the guidelines issued for the prevention of the coronavirus.

The ships are scheduled to depart the island on 03rd September. (Colombo Gazette)