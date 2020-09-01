Roads to be rehabilitated over next four years

The Government has decided to rehabilitate all the roads over the next four years, the President’s Office said.

Work on several development programmes implemented by the then Government till 2015 has been stalled.

Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Economic Revival Basil Rajapaksa said that all suspended construction work should be completed using the allocation of funds from the forthcoming budget.

Rajapaksa added that plans have been mootted to rehabilitate all the roads in the country categorised as A,B,C and D before the end of the tenure of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The Government has identified issues that are common as well as unique to several districts. Priority will be given to resolving problems such as shortage of drinking and irrigation water, rehabilitation of irrigation systems, intrusion of wild elephants into villages and to find swift solutions to address prevailing shortcomings in education and health sectors.

District Development Committee chairmen were appointed simultaneously with the Cabinet and State Ministers to achieve these targets.

The President’s office said that the current situation in every district in the country will be constantly reviewed and a mechanism will be formulated to address existing problems immediately. (Colombo Gazette)