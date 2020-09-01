President does not want to be invited for private events

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has requested that he not be invited to attend private events.

The President’s media division said that Rajapaksa intends to focus his attention on official duties.

According to the President’s media division the President has been invited for openings, launch events and various other functions.

However, the President’s media division said the President is spending most of his time inspecting development work and looking into issues faced by the public on the ground.

As a result he will spend most of his time on official duties including addressing issues faced by the public. (Colombo Gazette)