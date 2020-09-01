INTERPOL Red Notice obtained to arrest 14 wanted criminals

The Police has obtained INTERPOL Red Notices to arrest 14 wanted criminals currently overseas, the Police media unit said.

The Police said that the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) obtained the INTERPOL Red Notices for 14 criminals wanted over drug trafficking, murder and other crimes.

Acting Police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera said the Red Notices were obtained over the past two months.

“We hope these criminals can be arrested soon and brought before court,” he said.

Gunasekera said the details of the 14 criminals will not be made public as investigations are still ongoing.

He said that information on several criminals have been obtained by the CID through the special hotline 1917 introduced by the Police.

The information received through the hotline is related to assets acquired by several criminals. (Colombo Gazette)