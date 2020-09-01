Condolence book for Pranab Mukherjee opened at Indian HC in Colombo

A condolence book has been kept open at the High Commission of India in Colombo for Shri Pranab Mukherjee, the former President of India who passed away in New Delhi yesterday.

The condolence book will be kept at the High Commission of India in Colombo located at 36-38, Galle Road, Colombo 03, on 02 and 03 September 2020 from 1000hrs to 1700 hrs.

Shri Pranab Mukherjee served as the 13th President of India from July 25, 2012 to 25 July 2017.

Before becoming the President of India, Shri Mukherjee served at different times as Defence, Commerce, Foreign, and Finance Minister. A seven-time Member of Parliament, Shri Pranab Mukherjee was awarded India’s highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna in 2019.

As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, seven-day State Mourning is being observed throughout India from 31 August 2020 to 6 September 2020.