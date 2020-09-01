Abe hopes Japan’s relationship with Sri Lanka will enhance further

Outgoing Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe expressed hope that Japan’s relationship with Sri Lanka will enhance further.

In a tweet today Shinzo Abe thanked Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa for a message he had sent wishing him good health.

“Thank you very much for your warm message, Prime Minister @PresRajapaksa. I hope our bilateral relationship will be further enhanced, and would appreciate your continuous cooperation,” Abe tweeted.

On Sunday Rajapaksa prayed for Abe’s good health after he had announced his resignation.

Rajapaksa said that Abe’s friendship towards Sri Lanka steered the relationship between both countries to be stronger than ever before.

“I wish my dear friend @AbeShinzo the best of luck & I pray for your good health as you resign from your position as #Japan’s longest serving #PM due to a medical condition. Your friendship towards #lka steered the relationship between our nations to be stronger than ever before,” Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa tweeted.

Abe announced his resignation for health reasons. He said he did not want his illness to get in the way of decision making, and apologised to the Japanese people for failing to complete his term in office.

The 65-year-old has suffered for many years from ulcerative colitis, an inflammatory bowel disease, but he said his condition had worsened recently.

Last year, he became Japan’s longest serving prime minister. His current period in office began in 2012.

He will remain in his post until a successor is chosen. (Colombo Gazette)