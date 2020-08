By Indika Sri Aravinda

Web journalist Desmond Chathuranga De Alwis has been arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

He was arrested by the CID cyber crimes division for allegedly publishing reports which obstruct judicial proceedings.

Chathuranga De Alwis operates a private website and prior to that he had worked at ITN and Siyatha FM.

He was also the President of the National Movement of Web Journalists in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)