Uber launches package delivery service ‘Uber Connect’ in Colombo

Uber today launched its new package delivery service called ‘Uber Connect,’ which will allow Colombo’s residents to send and receive parcels from each other and also order items from shops within city limits, without having to step outside the comfort and safety of their homes.

All packages should be transportable on a two-wheeler vehicle, be under 5 kilograms in weight, securely sealed and not include prohibited items such as alcohol, recreational drugs, or dangerous and illegal items. Similar to on-demand trips, customers will be able to continue monitoring the trip’s progress prior to pickup, en route, and at the dropoff. Customers can also share the delivery status with the recipient of the package. In case customers want to order items from nearby shops, they can simply put the shop address as the pickup location, place the order over the phone, and have the items delivered at their doorstep.

Subodh Sangwan, General Manager, Sri Lanka and South & East India, Uber, said, “We are thrilled to be launching Uber Connect which will help users send and receive packages to their friends and family or order items from shops, all from the comfort and safety of their homes. Uber Connect is a prime example of how we are adapting our platform to meet the needs of our communities, which still need to practice social distancing as we emerge from the pandemic, along with creating new earning opportunities for our drivers.”

Uber Connect will adhere to all rules and guidelines laid down by the government and local authorities. All driver partners have been given virtual guidance to maintain strict health and hygiene standards and to avoid direct contact with customers during delivery.

Getting started with Uber Connect is easy:

Download the app – Get the free Uber app from the App Store or Google Play on your smartphone and open the app to create your account

After adding your pickup and delivery address, Uber Connect will appear in the Uber app as a new option in the vehicle selection scroller

You’ll be prompted to agree to package delivery T&Cs, and confirm that your item complies with those terms and request delivery

You’ll receive a notification once the driver is on their way to pick up your package. You can contact the driver directly for any special pickup or drop-off instructions

You can use the “Share My Trip” feature with your recipient (if you are sending a parcel) so they can track the delivery and meet the driver to collect the package.

About Uber

Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 15 billion trips later, we’re building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.