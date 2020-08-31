Three Nigerians arrested in Mount Lavinia

Three Nigerians have been arrested in Mount Lavinia, the Police media unit said today.

The Police said the foreigners were arrested on charges of violating visa conditions.

Two other Sri Lankans who had assisted the Nigerians to stay in the country without a valid visa were also arrested.

The five suspects were arrested by officials from the Organized Crime Unit of the Department of Police based on a tip off yesterday (30).

The Police Organized Crime Unit has launched further investigations into the arrest.

Just recently 13 Chinese and Thai nationals were also arrested in Mount Lavinia without valid visas. (Colombo Gazette)