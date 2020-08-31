Savings Accounts and Fixed Deposits can now be opened on the Nations Trust Bank Mobile APP

Nations Trust Bank recently introduced the unique feature of opening Savings Accounts and Fixed Deposits on the Nations Mobile App.

Customers can now open accounts at their convenience via this App, without physically visiting a branch. The App gives the freedom to open varied savings accounts depending on the requirements of the customer ; Nations Saver, Nations MaxBonus, Nations Mega Saver, Nations Tax Planner and Nations Prabbuddha. It also gives the option of opening Fixed Deposits with a maturity period, ranging from 30 days to 05 years. Nations Trust Bank hopes to bring time saving and convenience to itscustomers with the added benefit of a contactless method of handling accounts with the new and upgraded features of the App.

The Nations Mobile App is widely chosen among customers for its ease of use, convenience in bill payments and fund transfers and advanced security through fingerprint recognition and PINs. Customers can also view all their banking products on one screen and register for card and account e-statements.Additionally, the app is favoured for its ease of service requests such as e-statements, cheque books and stopping cheques as well as the ability to select their preferred language.

Speaking about the new features Nations Trust Bank’s Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Hemantha Gunetilleke said, “The new features come at a time where contactless transactions have become an absolute necessity. The app provides the option to conduct seamless and swift transactions in an era of physical distancing. We are excited to be a driving force for digital banking in Sri Lanka, with our upgraded App”.

Nations Trust Bank invites customers to improve their banking experience with the upgraded Nations Mobile app.

