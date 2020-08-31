Ranil and Akila questioned on Easter Sunday attacks

Former Prime Minister and United National Party Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe today appeared before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) appointed to probe the Easter Sunday attacks that occurred in April 2019.

UNP General- Secretary and Former Minister Akila Viraj Kariyawasam also appeared before the PCoI this morning.

The two former Government officials appeared before the Police Unit of the PcoI on Easter attacks following summons issued last week.

Several other Politicians too were summoned by the PCoI on Easter attacks to record statements.

Former Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna MP Sunil Handunnetti was summoned before the PCoI on Friday (28).

Former UNP MP Ashu Marasinghe, former Minister of Law and Order Ranjith Madduma Bandara, former Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera, Leader of the Tamil Makkal Viduthalai Puligal Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan alias Pillayan, Minister of Mass Media Keheliya Rambukwella and State Minister Dilum Amunugama have been summoned before the PCoI next month. (Colombo Gazette)