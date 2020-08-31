Over 440 passengers arrive in Sri Lanka

Over 440 passengers arrived via three flights in Sri Lanka today, the National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 said.

Nearly 400 passengers had arrived via flight QR 668 from Dohar, Qatar and 47 passengers had arrived on two flights from Chennai, India.

All 447 passengers have been placed at Army-operated quarantine centres to undergo mandatory quarantine.

The Centre said 35, 097 individuals have departed after completing their mandatory quarantine as of yesterday (30).

A total of 6901 persons are undergoing quarantine in 67 Army-operated quarantine centres as of today (31).

From the 639 persons who were infected with the coronavirus following the outbreak at the Kandakadu and Senapura rehabilitation centres 619 were discharged from hospital after complete recovery and only 20 patients are still receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health conducted 1610 PCR tests yesterday and has conducted 223,982 PCR tests so far in Sri Lanka.

A total of 3012 COVID-19 cases have been detected so far in Sri Lanka, while 2860 individuals have completely recovered.

One-hundred and forty (140) patients are still receiving treatment in various hospitals.

Twelve (12) deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported so far in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)