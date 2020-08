Governors A.J.M. Muzammil and Raja Kollure were reassigned to different Provinces today.

Muzammil who served as the Governor of the North-Western Province was appointed as the Governor of the Uva Province.

Meanwhile, Uva Province Governor Raja Kollure was reassigned as the Governor of the North –Western Province.

The President’s Media Unit said the two Government officials were sworn-in before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. (Colombo Gazette)