‘Multichemi’ awarded ISO 9001:2015 certification for its unparalleled commitment to quality

With a growing reputation as one of the largest detergent manufacturers in Sri Lanka catering to both domestic households as well as the industrial sector, Multichemi International Limited was recently awarded the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System (QMS) certification, reflecting well in its continuous and unparalleled commitment towards producing a wide range of detergents and cleaners that are of international standards.

Launched in 1993, ‘dash’ the flagship brand of Multichemi takes great pride in being Sri Lanka’s first biodegradable, non-toxic, phosphate-free and environmental friendly range of detergents. Its three dominant product groups namely Household Care, Laundry Care and Car Care have experienced a significant growth over the years.

‘dash’ emerged as the market leader in the car care category within just four years since its inception and remains in the same position today with its presence only growing stronger. Multichemi has also established other reputable brands in Household care and Laundry care categories such as ‘Gliz’ Dish Wash, ‘Safematic’ Laundry liquid, ‘Magic Soft’ Fabric Conditioner, ‘SpringTime’ Air Freshener, ‘Safeol’ Disinfectant and ‘Comox’ Toilet Bowl Cleaner under the ‘dash’ umbrella of products.

Since its inception the company has heavily invested in process and system improvements, energy efficiency, waste management measures, training, research and development amongst other initiatives.

‘We are delighted to be recognized with this international quality certification. It truly reflects our ongoing efforts and dedication in offering safe, high quality, and sustainable products to our loyal customers. In a market segment where multinational companies are currently dominant, we are ambitious in aggressively strengthening our product portfolio in order to become the most sought after Sri Lankan Detergent Brand by 2025,’ said Mr. Asanga Rathnayake, Assistant General Manager.

Founded in 1993, Multichemi Group of Companies has over 800 employees with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities both in Sri Lanka and abroad with business verticals in Cosmetics, Food and Beverage, Textile Enzymes, Bio-fertilizers and Detergents. Its ‘dash’ brand has evolved to be a household name, with new products being formulated and launched annually, catering to the ever-changing lifestyles of today’s consumer. The company is focused on innovation with its cutting-edge research and development activities, and has a strong island-wide distributor network.