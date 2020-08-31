Maldives President notes importance of relationship with Sri Lanka

Veteran singer and now High Commissioner-designate of Sri Lanka to the Maldives, Rohana Bedagge, presented his credentials to Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih at a ceremony held this afternoon at the Maldives President’s Office.

Following the ceremony, the President and High Commissioner spoke on further strengthening the relationship between the Maldives and Sri Lanka.

The President noted that the strength of official bilateral ties between the Maldives and Sri Lanka is matched by the close informal ties between our two peoples, that have developed over centuries.

The President also thanked the Sri Lankan Government for the generous assistance they provided the Maldives during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, and especially for the help they extended to Maldivians residing in Sri Lanka.

President Solih expressed that Sri Lanka remains one of the Maldives’ closest development partners, whose contribution to the Maldives’ socio-economic progress is immeasurable.

The High Commissioner extended greetings from President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena to the Government and the people of the Maldives.

He noted that Sri Lanka and the Maldives share a special bond underlined by shared heritage, cultural exchange and mutual trust.

The High Commissioner further expressed his commitment to enhance existing cooperation in the areas of education, health and culture.

Ending the call, the President congratulated the new High Commissioner on his appointment and expressed his eagerness to work with him to take forward the Maldives-Sri Lanka partnership. (Colombo Gazette)