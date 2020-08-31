Jayantha Dharmadasa approved as SLC VP

The appointment of Dr. Jayantha Dharmadasa to the Post of Vice President of Sri Lanka Cricket has been ratified by the General Membership of the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Board at an Extraordinary General Meeting held today (31st August 2020).

Following the approval granted by the membership, the Constitutional process in appointing Dr. Jayantha Dharmadasa to the post of Vice President of Sri Lanka Cricket is now complete.

At the said meeting, a Resolution was also passed amending the Tournament Rules and Regulations of the Sri Lanka Cricket, by which only those Scorers who have been accredited by Sri Lanka Cricket will be permitted to keep score in Tournaments conducted by SLC.

Moreover, Four members of SLC who have failed to pay the annual subscription fee, but have submitted valid reasons to the Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket, have been accepted and their Membership has been restored by the General Membership of Sri Lanka Cricket at this EGM. (Colombo Gazette)