Former Negombo prisons superintendent granted bail

Former Superintendent of the Negombo prisons Anuruddha Sampayo and three others were granted bail today.

The four suspects were granted bail by the Negombo Magistrate’s Court.

In July, Attorney General (AG) Dappula de Livera had directed the Director of the Criminal Investigations Department to obtain warrants and arrest four officials from the Negombo prison, including Sampayo.

The warrants were issued over an ongoing investigation into allegations of mobile phones and other items being provided to inmates of the prison.

During a recent raid, officials had discovered a number of mobile phones, SIM cards and other phone accessories in the Negombo prison.

Sampayo was interdicted over the ongoing investigation and was later arrested in Kurunegala earlier this month. (Colombo Gazette)