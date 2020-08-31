Eoin Morgan stars as England win by five wickets

England brilliantly chased 196 to beat Pakistan by five wickets in the second Twenty20 international at Emirates Old Trafford.

Captain Eoin Morgan smashed a 33-ball 66 and Dawid Malan was 55 not out as England completed their third highest chase with five balls to spare.

The pair put on 112 from 62 deliveries after England had lost openers Jonny Bairstow and Tom Banton in successive balls to leg-spinner Shadab Khan.

With 18 needed England briefly stuttered, losing Morgan and Moeen Ali in the space of six balls, but the composed Malan saw them home.

It was another fine batting performance from England’s white-ball outfit – the highest chase by any side against Pakistan in T20s.

It also made up for a ragged bowling performance which allowed Mohammad Hafeez to propel Pakistan to 195-4 with 69 from 36 balls.

England, who have won their past five T20 series, will take a 1-0 lead into Tuesday’s series finale at the same ground.

Morgan and Malan lead another stunning England chase

At the halfway stage, it looked like England’s bowling would cost them. Instead, Morgan and Malan took them to victory with remarkable ease.

It was England’s second chase over 190 this year, after they made 226-5 to beat South Africa in February.

Bairstow, who struck 44 off 24 balls, and Banton gave England a platform – their 66-run opening stand came from 6.2 overs – but Morgan and Malan combined for a partnership brimming with skill and experience.

Morgan narrowly survived an lbw appeal in Shadab’s double-wicket over – an umpire’s call on impact meant the not out on-field decision stood – and afterwards he took control of the game brilliantly.

He and Malan took time to play themselves in before taking 18 from the 12th over to reignite the chase.

Pakistan were hampered by the loss of Mohammad Amir to an apparent hamstring injury and the England pair peppered the boundary with ease. Morgan hit three big leg-side sixes while Malan cut and drove through point.

Morgan holed out on the fine-leg boundary in the 17th over and Moeen chipped to mid-wicket, but an England win looked likely from a long way out. Malan fittingly hit the winning runs with a fine four through cover.

Hafeez assault shows England attack still needs work

Malan is one of the players trying to cement his place in the XI and make the most of the absence of the regulars who are absent after Test duties. He took his chance but the bowlers did not.

Seamers, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Curran and Chris Jordan began waywardly, allowing Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman to put on a 72-run opening stand with relative ease.

The ever-reliable Adil Rashid dismissed both – Fakhar skied to deep mid-on on 36 and Babar hit a short ball to deep mid-wicket after making 56 – but even he offered up boundary opportunities.

The pitch proved to be a good one for batting but England’s tactics seemed poor. Their cutters and short balls were repeatedly hit to the rope, with Hafeez the main beneficiary.

England opted for yorkers late on and it proved effective. It also raised questions why they did not use the tactic earlier. (BBC)