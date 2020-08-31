Acting IGP summoned before commission

Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) C.D.Wickremaratna was today summoned before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) appointed to probe incidents of Political victimisation.

The Acting IGP has been summoned to report to the PCoI on 03 September.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa appointed the high-powered Presidential Commissions in January 2020.

The PCoI is tasked with investigating allegations of political victimisation as well as interference and undue influence on the judiciary and police during the past regime. (Colombo Gazette)