Several youth have been arrested during a raid on a party in Akmeemana organized using Facebook.

The Police said that narcotics substances were seized during the raid.

The Police media unit said that 28 youth were arrested during the raid on the party.

Among those arrested are two females.

A number of parties organised using Facebook have been raided by the Police in recent times.

Most parties are raided after narcotics substances are found to be distributed among the youth. (Colombo Gazette)