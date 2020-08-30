Ruwan Wijewardene offers to lead the UNP

Former Parliamentarian Ruwan Wijewardene says he has decided to put his name forward to be appointed the leader of the United National Party (UNP).

Speaking in Anuradhapura, Wijewardene said that there were several requests for him to offer to lead the UNP.

He said that while a number of senior UNP members had offered to lead the party he had remained silent.

However, he has now decided to put his name forward to be appointed as the UNP leader.

Former Speaker Karu Jayasuriya has already offered to lead the United National Party.

The United National Party Working Committee meeting held last week to decide on a new leader, ended inconclusively.

A decision was to be taken on the UNP leadership post and the vacant UNP National List post.

However, the meeting ended with no decision being reached on both issues.

At the previous UNP Working Committee meeting it was decided that the UNP will continue with Ranil Wickremesinghe as its leader until the party picks a young leader from potential candidates. (Colombo Gazette)