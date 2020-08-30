Number of HIV infected male patients on the rise in Sri Lanka

The number of HIV infected male patients is on the rise in Sri Lanka, the National STD/AIDS Control Programme of the Ministry of Health said.

Dr. Rasanjalee Hettiarachchi, Director of the National STD/AIDS Control Programme said that there is a rise in the number of HIV positive males aged 19-25 reported in Sri Lanka.

She said that the statistics had been collected following tests carried out by the National STD/AIDS Control Programme on suspected HIV patients around the country.

The Ministry of Health quoted Dr. Rasanjalee Hettiarachchi as saying there is a gradual rise reported in the number of male cases.

Hettiarachchi also said that as of this year (2020) there are 3600 HIV positive patients reported in Sri Lanka.

However, she says only 2000 HIV positive patients are registered with the National STD/AIDS Control Programme and are receiving treatment.

She said that the remaining 1600 are moving among society without obtaining treatment and are posing the threat of transmitting the virus to others. (Colombo Gazette)