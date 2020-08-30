Number of coronavirus patients detected in Sri Lanka crosses 3000 mark

The number of coronavirus patients detected in Sri Lanka crossed the 3000 mark today.

The Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health said that the number of coronavirus patients detected in Sri Lanka reached 3010 late this evening.

The Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health said that 15 new coronavirus patients were detected in Sri Lanka today.

All 15 are said to be arrivals from overseas, including 12 from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to the Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health there are 138 patients still receiving treatment for the virus in Sri Lanka.

A total of 2860 patients who were detected with the virus in Sri Lanka have recovered and have been discharged from hospital.

Sri Lanka has so far recorded 12 deaths as a result of the virus. (Colombo Gazette)