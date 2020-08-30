Diplomatic community backs families of missing in Sri Lanka

The diplomatic community based in Sri Lanka have extended support to the families of missing on the International Day of the Disappeared which falls today.

Thousands were reported missing during the war in Sri Lanka and their families continue to seek answers.

The UN Resident Coordinator in Sri Lanka, Hanaa Singer tweeted today saying it is vital that those who work in aid of seeking redress for victims of enforced disappearances continue their work.

“I stand with the families of victims of #enforceddisappearances from all communities across #SriLanka. These families endure severe mental anguish, therefore it is vital that those who work in aid of seeking redress for victims continue their work,” she tweeted.

The US Ambassador to Sri Lanka Alaina B. Teplitz tweeted saying ending enforced disappearances is not enough and that families are entitled to answers.

“Ending #EnforcedDisappearances is not enough. Families are entitled to answers.

@ompsrilanka’s work is extremely important for families today and for generations to come,” she tweeted.

The British High Commission in Sri Lanka also tweeted drawing attention to those who have gone missing.

“On International Day of the Victims of #EnforcedDisappearances we remember all those who have #disappeared, their families and loved ones who continue to search for answers, and all those who work tirelessly to provide them with justice and closure,” the British High Commission tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Canadian High Commission in Sri Lanka tweeted extending support to the families of the disappeared searching for answers.

“Decades of conflict and impunity in #SriLanka have left tens of thousands of families without loved ones and without answers. On #InternationalDayoftheDisappeared, our thoughts are with the families of the disappeared searching for answers,” the Canadian High Commission tweeted. (Colombo Gazette)