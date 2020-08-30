Arjuna prepared to accept UNP leadership post

Former Minister Arjuna Ranatunga says he is prepared to accept the United National Party (UNP) leadership post.

Ranatunga told reporters today that if the UNP wants him to lead the party he will accept it.

He said that his name had been proposed at the recent UNP Working Committee meeting together with the names of a few others.

Ranatunga said that he is willing to do anything to ensure the UNP does not split.

The former Sri Lanka cricket captain, however, said that he is not loaded with money nor can he go behind businessmen and get money.

However he said he knows how to secure the support of the public for the UNP.

Ranatunga said that he will not fight for the UNP leadership post as, in his opinion, what is important is the unity of the party and addressing concerns of the UNP supporters. (Colombo Gazette)