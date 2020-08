The sun will be directly over Sri Lanka till 7th September, the Department of Meteorology said.

The Department of Meteorology said that on the apparent southward relative motion of the sun, it will be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka from 28th of August to 07th of September.

The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead tomorrow (30) are Talvupadu, Mannar, Mundumurippu and Tennamaravadi at about 12.10 noon. (Colombo Gazette)