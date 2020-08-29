Prisons Department says no complaint over Duminda Silva

By Indika Sri Aravinda and Vyshnavy Velrajh

The Prisons Department says it has not received any complaint over allegations that convicted former Parliamentarian Duminda Silva was dictating terms at the Welikada prison hospital.

Sudharmika Wijeratne, wife of imprisoned retired Major Ajith Prasanna told the Colombo Gazette that Silva had unofficially taken over the Welikada prison hospital following the election of the new Government.

Sudharmika Wijeratne alleged that the Chief Medical Officer at the Welikada prison hospital is operating on the instructions of Duminda Silva.

She alleged that Major Ajith Prasanna who was receiving treatment at the Welikada prison hospital for heart and kidney ailments, and injuries sustained to the leg during the war, has been removed from the hospital on the instructions of Duminda Silva.

Wijeratne also alleged that former President Maithripala Sirisena’s then Chief of Staff I.H.K. Mahanama has also been removed from the hospital by Duminda Silva.

She says she has filed a complaint in this regard with various Government officials, including President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

However, when contacted by Colombo Gazette, Commissioner General of Prisons Thushara Upuldeniya said a complaint has not been filed with the Department of Prisons with regard to allegations raised by Wijeratne.

On September 8, 2016 Duminda Silva was sentenced to death by the High Court for the murder of politician Bharatha Lakshman Premachandra. (Colombo Gazette)