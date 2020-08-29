Get a fresh taste of the great blue sea at AYU

As Mövenpick Hotel Colombo’s All-day-dining restaurant AYU reopens following strict health and safety guidelines, seafood lovers are in for a treat every Saturday night with the relaunch of the famous “Seafood dinner buffet” from 7.00 pm – 10.30 pm.

Priced at Rs. 3,350/nett, the seafood dinner buffet will feature over 70 dishes together with 10 live cooking stations where your favourite food will be freshly prepared. Nothing beats the feeling of cracking through claw and pairing your seafood with a crisp white wine as AYU will also offer 40% off on bottles of wine during the seafood dinner buffet.

From seafood chowder to chunky tuna salads, shrimp cocktail, cured marlin and fish tikka salad, get a fresh taste of the great blue sea at the centrally located Mövenpick Hotel Colombo. Dig into freshly grilled seer and red snapper or select some cuttlefish, prawns and handallo. Just ask the experts to cook the freshest fish with some garlic cream sauce or some mouth-watering thai red curry all for just Rs. 3,350/= nett.

AYU will also be re-introducing the much-awaited Sunday lunch buffet on the 30th of August from 12.00 noon – 3.00 pm. Featuring an international spread, 10 live cooking stations and over 80 dishes, the Sunday family lunch buffet is priced at Rs. 2,950/= nett and an unlimited beverage package for Rs. 4,100/= nett inclusive of beer, cocktails, wine, mocktails and beverages for kids.

The menu also boasts the finest international fare from roast lamb leg, baked pork loin and fish n chips to a grill station, live hopper corner, an Indian, Japanese, Sri Lankan and Chinese station.

Remember – Save some room for the mouthwatering desserts and choose from Watalappam, cheese cake, chef’s signature chocolate cake and an endless variety of the finest sweets!

Call 7 450 440 for reservations and visit the brand-new AYU Sunday family lunch buffet.

All Sampath Bank and Standard Chartered Bank credit card holders will receive a 20% off during both buffets while HSBC card holders will be entitled to a 25% discount.